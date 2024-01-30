AAP moves Punjab and Haryana HC, seeks fresh polls for Chandigarh mayor post

The Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking fresh polls for the Chandigarh mayor post under the supervision of a retired judge. The BJP secured 16 votes to win the election son Tuesday afternoon amid amid outrage in the Opposition ranks. Eight out of 36 votes were declared invalid prompting accusations of forgery and manipulation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For the first time in the Chandigarh mayor elections — eight out of the 36 votes were declared invalid. Congress and AAP alliance had to get 20 votes. We got 12 votes and eight were declared invalid. Not a single vote of the BJP was declared invalid...We are worried as to what will happen in the upcoming 2024 polls. If the BJP can resort to such low levels and commit forgery and illegality...BJP can go to any level to rig the election process," said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

According to reports quoting sources, the petition was filed my mayoral candidate and AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar alleging "complete fraud and forgery".

WATCH VIDEO: AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar breaks down in tears after losing Chandigarh Mayor's post The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has 35 members as well as an ex-officio member with voting rights — a post currently held by BJP MP Kirron Kher. The AAP presently has 13 councillors while the Congress has seven. The BJP has 14 lawmakers while the Shiromani Akali Dal holds the final seat in the House.

Sonkar polled 16 out of 36 votes on Monday to secure the top post while INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Singh secured 12 votes. Eight votes — attributed to the Opposition group were declared invalid.

The polls posed the first electoral hurdle for the INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha contest. It is also the first time that the AAP and Congress have come together to contest elections.

