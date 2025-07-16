AAP MP Raghav Chadha asks on X what topics to raise in Parliament. The responses will shock you

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha on Wednesday sought suggestions on social media on what topics he should raise in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Chadha asked netizens to share suggestions in the ‘Comments section’ on X, as it might as well become the next big debate in the Parliament.

"I have always tried to raise those issues in Parliament that matter to you. This time too, I would like to know from you. What topics should I raise in the upcoming session of Parliament? Which issues deserve the nation’s immediate attention?" Chadha, the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Also Read | Cong to corner Modi govt on Pahalgam, voter list revision during Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 21. After a break of over three and a half months, both houses of Parliament—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – are scheduled to convene on July 21 at 11 AM.

“Your suggestion could be the next big debate in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament that starts from 21st July. Share your suggestions in the ‘Comments section’ below. Comment. Engage. Let’s make it count!” the AAP leader wrote in the post.

The Monsoon Session will be the first session of Parliament after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Raghav’s post evoked interesting responses. While some wanted him to highlight the ‘immense tax burden, especially on salaried class,’ others were interested in cryptocurrency regulations. A user wanted the MP to raise the issue of ‘ taxes in the Stock Market.’ An interesting suggestion was about making ‘giving bribes legal but taking them illegal.’

“School fees should be capped at maxm ₹10,000 per month,” a user said.

Some users spoke about pollution, others mentioned the MP development funds. “There is nationwide problem of potholes filled roads in every city of India. This needs to be sorted out ASAP,” a user said.

Blast from the past In February, Chadha appreciated the Union government's initiative to launch Udaan Yatri Cafe, an affordable eating joint at the Chennai airport. A similar outlet was opened in Kolkata a few months ago.

In the winter session of the Parliament, Chadha highlighted the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports while discussing the Indian Aviation Bill 2024.

Your suggestion could be the next big debate in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha MP raised the issue of expensive food items at airports and asked the government to introduce affordable canteens.