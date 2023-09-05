Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the controversy over Rashtrapati Bhawan's G20 dinner invite bearing ‘President of Bharat’.

Raghav Chadha posted on social media platform X,"We might consider changing the name of our alliance to BHARAT in the next meeting. Meanwhile the BJP should now start thinking of a new name for the country."

Earlier,amid controversy over G20 dinner invites purportedly sent on behalf of the 'President of Bharat', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked a "flustered" BJP whether it would change the name of Bharat if the opposition alliance INDIA rechristens itself 'Bharat'.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that an invite sent by the Narendra Modi government for a G20 dinner refers to the President as "President of Bharat" and not India.

"I have no official information on this. I have heard rumours. Why is this happening? It is being said that this is being done because we have formed an alliance named INDIA… The country belongs to 140 crore people and not to one party. If INDIA alliance rechristens itself Bharat, will they change the name of Bharat also," Kejriwal said, when asked about the controversy at a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of AAP, alleged that BJP was afraid of the alliance and this is why it is resorting to such changes, which he termed as "treason".