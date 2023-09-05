comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.7 0%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.6 -0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.05 1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.05 0.37%
Business News/ Politics / News/  AAP MP Raghav Chadha attacks BJP, says INDIA might change alliance name to BHARAT
Back

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the controversy over Rashtrapati Bhawan's G20 dinner invite bearing ‘President of Bharat’.

Raghav Chadha posted on social media platform X,"We might consider changing the name of our alliance to BHARAT in the next meeting. Meanwhile the BJP should now start thinking of a new name for the country."

Earlier,amid controversy over G20 dinner invites purportedly sent on behalf of the 'President of Bharat', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked a "flustered" BJP whether it would change the name of Bharat if the opposition alliance INDIA rechristens itself 'Bharat'.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that an invite sent by the Narendra Modi government for a G20 dinner refers to the President as "President of Bharat" and not India.

"I have no official information on this. I have heard rumours. Why is this happening? It is being said that this is being done because we have formed an alliance named INDIA… The country belongs to 140 crore people and not to one party. If INDIA alliance rechristens itself Bharat, will they change the name of Bharat also," Kejriwal said, when asked about the controversy at a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of AAP, alleged that BJP was afraid of the alliance and this is why it is resorting to such changes, which he termed as "treason".

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 09:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App