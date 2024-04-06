AAP MP Sanjay Singh exited Tihar jail this week after six-month of imprisonment in connection with the ongoing Delhi delhi excise policy probe. The senior politician said that he had stayed “resolute and brave" despite massive difficulties during the initial days. Several senior AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former Deputy Manish Sisodia currently remain lodged in Tihar jail.

“The initial 11 days were quite difficult. I was inside a small cell and was not allowed to step outside. I was under police security. Subsequently, I spoke to the jail administration and demanded that I be given rights as a normal prisoner," he told PTI.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!