Business News/ Politics / News/  AAP MP Sanjay Singh recalls six months spent in Tihar jail: 'The initial 11 days were...'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh recalls six months spent in Tihar jail: 'The initial 11 days were...'

Livemint

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was released from Tihar jail after six months of imprisonment in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe. He described his initial days in jail as difficult, but demanded to be treated like a normal prisoner.

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrives for a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024. Singh was released from the Tihar Jail following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_05_2024_000027A)

AAP MP Sanjay Singh exited Tihar jail this week after six-month of imprisonment in connection with the ongoing Delhi delhi excise policy probe. The senior politician said that he had stayed “resolute and brave" despite massive difficulties during the initial days. Several senior AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former Deputy Manish Sisodia currently remain lodged in Tihar jail.

“The initial 11 days were quite difficult. I was inside a small cell and was not allowed to step outside. I was under police security. Subsequently, I spoke to the jail administration and demanded that I be given rights as a normal prisoner," he told PTI.

