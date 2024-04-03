AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday evening after getting bail in the excise policy case. The Rajya Sabha MP was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this week after the ED chose not to oppose his plea. The development also comes mere days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody.

“Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai (It is not yet time to celebrate…this is the time for struggle). Our party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out," he reminded after emerging from jail.

Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 last year and has spent the past six months in jail.

(With inputs from agencies)

