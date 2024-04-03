Active Stocks
AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after getting bail in excise policy case: 'Sangharsh ka waqt hai...'

Anwesha Mitra

Sanjay Singh of AAP walks out of Tihar jail post bail, hopeful for release of party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, and Manish Sisodia.

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh waves to the crowd after his release from Tihar Jail (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)Premium
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh waves to the crowd after his release from Tihar Jail (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday evening after getting bail in the excise policy case. The Rajya Sabha MP was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this week after the ED chose not to oppose his plea. The development also comes mere days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody.  

Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai (It is not yet time to celebrate…this is the time for struggle). Our party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out," he reminded after emerging from jail.

Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 last year and has spent the past six months in jail.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 03 Apr 2024, 08:35 PM IST
