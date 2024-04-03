AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after getting bail in excise policy case: 'Sangharsh ka waqt hai...'
Sanjay Singh of AAP walks out of Tihar jail post bail, hopeful for release of party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, and Manish Sisodia.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday evening after getting bail in the excise policy case. The Rajya Sabha MP was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this week after the ED chose not to oppose his plea. The development also comes mere days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody.