AAP named as accused in Delhi liquor policy case: Is it ‘political party’ or 'company'? Here is what the law says
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has become the first political party in India to be named as accused in a money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused in the seventh supplementary chargesheet it has filed in the court regarding allegations of money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case, according to a report in legal news website Live Law.