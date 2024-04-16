Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat. The list includes names of jailed leaders Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Isudan Gadhvi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list.

Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, linked to a Delhi excise policy money laundering case, has stirred political waves. Currently in judicial custody at Tihar jail, his absence reverberates through the AAP's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party is contesting two seats, Bharuch and Bhavnagar, as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress takes on the remaining 24. Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Makwana are AAP's candidates for Bharuch and Bhavnagar respectively. With the elections slated for May 7 and the nomination deadline on April 19, the political landscape simmers with anticipation.

