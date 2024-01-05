AAP nominates Swati Maliwal to Rajya Sabha — All you need to know about the former DCW chief
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal resigned from her post after being nominated for Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finalised three names for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections. The party has, for the first time, nominated Swati Maliwal, the former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief. Following her nomination, she stepped down as the DCW chief.