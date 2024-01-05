The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finalised three names for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections. The party has, for the first time, nominated Swati Maliwal, the former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief. Following her nomination, she stepped down as the DCW chief.

The other two candidates, Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta, were renominated for the second term in the Upper House of Parliament. The nominations were announced by the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members," the party said.

Who is Swati Maliwal?

Maliwal was the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. She resigned from her post as the DCW chief after being nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the AAP. She is an active advocate for women's rights and social issues. Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality.

Swati Maliwal was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on October 15, 1984. She joined as the DCW chairperson in July 2015. Her tenure ended in 2018. However, it was extended for another three years. She resigned as DCW chief on Friday.

Maliwal was the youngest person to hold the post. Prior to this, she was the advisor to the Delhi chief minister on public grievances. She had been instrumental in spearheading initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women's safety in Delhi.

Maliwal was also a core member and among the youngest to join the Indian Against Corruption movement, which was led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kerjwal, the Hindustan Times reported. She was married to AAP leader Naveen Jaihind. They have been divorced since February 2020.

Maliwal attended Amity International School and later earned a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education. She initially got a job at HCL. She, however, left her job at 22 and join the NGO "Parivartan". This NGO is reportedly run by Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Sanjay Singh allowed to sign nomination form in jail

Sanjay Singh was renominated for the post of a Member of the Rajya Sabha as his present term is set to end on January 27, 2024. Singh is currently in jail over a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi Excise Police "scam" case.

A Delhi court has allowed Singh to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the AAP leader, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for the conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9.

The application sought a direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to allow Singh to sign the documents.

The current terms of AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta from Delhi will come to an end on January 27.

The Rajya Sabha elections would take place on January 19, if necessary. The election is to be completed before January 23, according to the Election Commission's schedule.

