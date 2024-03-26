AAP Protest Today Live Updates: Delhi Police has heightened security measures at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence following AAP's call for a "gherao" protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, confirmed an official on Tuesday. Additionally, security has been increased in various other areas across the national capital.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 about a money-laundering investigation associated with the defunct excise policy. He remains in ED custody until Thursday.
The central agency alleges that the AAP national convenor sought kickbacks from liquor traders in return for favorable treatment. The ED also accused Kejriwal of being the main instigator and key participant in the policy's implementation, in collusion with other AAP leaders, ministers, and individuals.
Earlier on Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted Kejriwal six days of custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the purported liquor policy scandal. This custody extends until March 28, subsequent to his arrest on March 21.
Check all the AAP Protest Today Live Updates here on LiveMint.
Ahead of the AAP's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons.
Entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.
In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice."
The AAP will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) says, "Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice."
The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case on Tuesday.
According to the Delhi Police, the security at PM Modi's residence has been strengthened and they have not granted permission to the AAP to hold any protests.
Earlier on March 22, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party would "gherao" the Prime Minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)
The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case on Tuesday.
According to the Delhi Police, the security at PM Modi's residence has been strengthened and they have not granted permission to the AAP to hold any protests.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!