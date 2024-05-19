Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of beginning ‘Operation Jhaadu’ to ensure that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) doesn't grow big and become a challenge for the ruling party.

AAP Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates

The AAP supremo attacked the saffron party while addressing the public at DDU Marg in the national capital before heading towards the BJP headquarters today.

"BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that we don't grow big and become a challenge to them. Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's big leaders will be arrested; they are being arrested, and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that his party's big leaders will be arrested in the coming days and AAP's bank accounts will be frozen.

AAP's bank account will be frozen after elections: Delhi CM

"ED's lawyer has already given this statement in court that soon after the election AAP's bank accounts will be frozen, he said that if they freeze our account now we will get sympathy...after election, they will freeze our accounts, our office will be cleared out and we will be brought to streets. These are the 3 plans made by BJP," said Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal's strong statement against the ruling party came nearly a day after his former PA, Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with allegations of assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. He also claimed that the saffron party is conspiring to freeze the bank accounts of AAP leaders once the 2024 general elections are over.

‘If the scam happened, where is the money?’: Arvind Kejriwal on liquor policy scam

While addressing the rally, CM Kejriwal maintained that the ED has not been able to recover gold or money from him. However, the BJP is creating false and getting AAP leaders arrested, said Arvind Kejriwal.

"Since I came to power in 2015, how many allegations did they (BJP) raise? Now that they say that the liquor policy scam has happened, people are asking them if the scam happened and where the money is. In other places, when raids happen, notes and gold are recovered, but here, nothing was found. Where is all the money? They (BJP) made fake cases and arrested our people," Kejriwal pointed out.

'If the police stop, we will…': Delhi CM on APP march to BJP headquarters

Warning of facing tougher challenges in future, Arvind Kejriwal asked his supporters of being ready to face them.

"There will be bigger challenges ahead. Please be ready to face them. Remember one thing we faced many challenges in the past. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman and God. We would have not survived these. Walk on the path of truth. We want to work for the society," he told them.

"We will peacefully march to the BJP headquarters and if the police stop us, we will sit at that spot. We will wait for half an hour and see if they arrest us. If they do not arrest us, it will be their defeat. You can send us all in jail and see for yourself if the party ends or it rises more," he said.

