AAP protest in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal says BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu so we don’t grow big'
AAP Protest in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of initiating ‘Operation Jhaadu’ against the party. He has also claimed that his party's big leaders will be arrested in the coming days, and AAP's bank accounts will be frozen.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of beginning ‘Operation Jhaadu’ to ensure that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) doesn't grow big and become a challenge for the ruling party.