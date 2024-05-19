AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders leave the party office in Delhi.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that “we(AAP) don't grow big and become a challenge to them".
“Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's big leaders will be arrested, they are being arrested and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen. ED's lawyer has already given this statement in court that soon after the election AAP's bank accounts will be frozen, he said that if they freeze our account now we will get sympathy...after election, they will freeze our accounts, our office will be cleared out and we will be brought to streets. These are the 3 plans made by BJP," he added.
Earlier, on Saturday, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.
"They are after our party and sending our leaders to jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail," he said, adding the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too.
"I, along with my MLAs and MPs, would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.
Delhi Police is involved in the day-to-day conspiracies of BJP, says Saurabh Bharadwaj
"Everyone knows that Bibhav Kumar was in Lucknow with the CM, but Delhi Police planted the news that he is absconding, ten teams have been formed for him... Delhi Police is involved in the day-to-day conspiracies of BJP...Another lie being circulated is that the CCTV camera's footage is missing...CCTV footage of the Chief Minister's residence along with DVR has already been taken by the police...Why Delhi Police is continuously spreading lies?" asks Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj
'AAP Protest In Delhi Live: Aam Aadmi Party should be named as Aam Apradhi party,' says BJP leader
'PM putting all our leaders in jail without any reason,' says AAP leader
"The PM is putting all our leaders in jail one after another and that too without any reason. It's wasting his, ours and the country's time, hence we went to give our arrests so that the time can be saved. If they had arrested us today, more people would have come tomorrow to give their arrest," said AAP leader Sandeep Pathak .
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: Police considering adding IPC section for destruction of evidence against Bibhav
Amid the mega political summer slam between the ruling AAP and the BJP over the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal's former aide in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police sources on Sunday said it was considering adding the section for destruction of evidence in the case.
The development came close on the heels of the AAP leader and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) alleging that Bibhav deleted parts of the CCTV footage from the CM's Civil Lines residence that would have established his guilt beyond any reasonable doubt while validating her claim of assault. (ANI)
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: BJP has initiated 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal
In a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the BJP has initiated 'Operation Jhaddu' to crush AAP, adding that the BJP plans to arrest all the big leaders of his party.
The statement by the Delhi CM was made at DDU Marg in the national capital before his planned protest march towards the BJP headquarters on Sunday. All the top brass of AAP were present at the rally.
"BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that we don't grow big and become a challenge to them. Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's big leaders will be arrested; they are being arrested, and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen," said Kejriwal.
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: Team of Delhi Police arrives at Arvind Kejriwal's residence in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case
team of Delhi Police including Additional DCP Anjitha Chepyala, SHO Civil Lines arrives at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.
Delhi Police yesterday arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in this case.
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: 'BJP is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal's work,' says Atishi
Delhi Minister & AAP leader Atishi says, "Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are putting all the Aam Aadmi Party leaders in jail one by one, why? Because they are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal's work. They are not able to provide 24-hour electricity, free electricity, good schools, that is why they want to finish Aam Aadmi Party..."
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: 'We stopped them as 144 CrPC has been implemented,' says DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava on AAP protest
On AAP protest, DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava says, "We stopped them as 144 CrPC has been implemented and we asked them to disperse, adequate police arrangements are in place."
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: ‘Every BJP-ruled agency is conspiring against the opposition,’ says Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj | WATCH
"Every BJP-ruled agency is conspiring against the opposition, probing their leaders and arresting them. Yesterday, (Delhi) CM's PA was also arrested. So, all the remaining AAP leaders of Delhi are heading towards the BJP office to ask the PM to arrest everyone. If PM Modi thinks that doing this will crush AAP and he will win the election, then he is wrong," says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: 'We have already informed the Police and they have accepted it,' says AAP leader Sandeep Pathak | WATCH
"We have already informed the Police (about the protest march) and they have accepted it. PM Modi and BJP are getting disturbed by arresting leaders one by one. We are saying - 'why take so much trouble?' That's why we are going to him so that they can arrest us all at once. We are making their work easier," says AAP leader Sandeep Pathak on AAP's protest march towards BJP headquarters.
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: ‘BJP office has become a police station,’ says AAP MLA Rajesh Rishi | WATCH
“They (BJP) are arresting our leaders one by one. Delhi CM says that we are coming with all our leaders so that you can arrest every leader at once. BJP office has become a police station and Modi has become the in-charge of it. Their situation now is that they are doubting if they will be able to get even 150 seats," says AAP MLA Rajesh Rishi.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers hold a protest against the BJP, in Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers hold a protest against the BJP, in Delhi
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is also present
Section 144 has been imposed on DDU Marg
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with party leaders leaves from the party office | WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal along with party leaders leaves from the party office
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: 'BJP made fake cases and arrested our people,' says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, " Since I came to power in 2015, how many allegations did they (BJP) raise?...now they say that liquor policy scam has happened, people are asking them if the scam happened, where is the money?...in other places when raid happens, notes and golds are recovered but here nothing was found...where is all the money? They (BJP) made fake cases and arrested our people"
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that we don't become a challenge,' says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, " BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that we don't grow big and become a challenge to them. Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's big leaders will be arrested, they are being arrested and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen. ED's lawyer has already given this statement in court that soon after the election AAP's bank accounts will be frozen, he said that if they freeze our account now we will get sympathy...after election, they will freeze our accounts, our office will be cleared out and we will be brought to streets. These are the 3 plans made by BJP"
AAP Protest In Delhi Live: Police detain some people who were protesting against AAP | watch
Delhi Police detain some people who were protesting against the AAP, in Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to hold a protest outside BJP HQ today against the arrest of its party leaders.
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Section 144 has been imposed on DDU Marg, says DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava| WATCH
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's call for a protest outside the BJP HQ against the arrest of AAP leaders, DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava says, "...Section 144 has been imposed on DDU Marg and there is no permission for any kind of protest here."
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at the party office in Delhi
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the party office in Delhi
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the party office in Delhi
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: ‘No rationale in arresting Arvind Kejriwal,’ says BJP leader Jairam Thakur
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to protest outside the BJP headquarters today, Former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur says, "The party which was born out of the fight against corruption, is getting finished because of corruption...He(Arvind Kejriwal) should trust the law and judicial process....He has got bail till 1st June and on 2nd June he will go behind bars...So, there is no rationale in arresting him"...
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: 'Whole incident of Swati Maliwal is a conspiracy hatched by BJP,' says Atishi
Delhi Minister & AAP leader Atishi says, " This whole incident of Swati Maliwal is a conspiracy hatched by BJP. Swati Maliwal is being used as a pawn in this conspiracy as there is a case against her in ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau). Chargesheet has been made in the illegal recruitment case against her and she is near to getting convicted. This is BJP's standard operating procedure...this is the same Delhi Police who did not file an FIR on Brij Bhushan Singh until court intervened, even though women wrestlers sit on the streets. In this case, no FIR has been registered against the complaint given by Bibhav Kumar over the security breach of CM residence by Swati Maliwal and trespassing...Delhi Police is working as per the direction of BJP"
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: 'Arvind Kejriwal's party staff beat up the woman MP, why no action is being taken?' asks BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's call for a protest outside the BJP HQ against the arrest of AAP leaders, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "He did not resign. His party staff beat up the woman MP, why no action is being taken? What kind of model of Arvind Kejriwal is this? ..."
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Entry, and exit at ITO Metro station ‘closed’ till further notice, says DMRC
Entry, and exit at ITO Metro station are 'closed' till further notice, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Barricading underway & police deployed outside BJP headquarters in Delhi | WATCH
Barricading underway & police deployed outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest outside BJP HQ against the arrest of its party leaders.
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: ‘Opposition is being intimidated not only in Delhi but..,’ says Sanjay Raut | WATCH
Mumbai: On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to protest outside the BJP headquarters today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "I welcome this. The government is going to change on June 4... Even today the opposition is being intimidated and threatened, this is happening not only in Delhi but in Mumbai also...''
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: 'Not easy to give a direct challenge to a sitting Prime Minister,' Salman Khurshid hails Arvind Kejriwal
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Salman Khurshid says, " It is not easy to give a direct challenge to a sitting Prime Minister and he (Arvind Kejriwal) is doing that. The thoughts and emotions that are in his and his party workers' minds, common people have the same thoughts and emotions"
AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Security beefed at BJP headquarters over AAP's proposed protest | WATCH
Security increased outside BJP headquarters in Delhi in view of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s proposed protest outside BJP HQ against the arrest of party leaders.
