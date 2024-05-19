AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal, others begin march towards BJP office

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 04:30 PM IST

AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates: The Delhi Police have increased security at the BJP headquarters in view of a protest by AAP's national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, scheduled for Sunday. Check all the AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates here on LiveMint.