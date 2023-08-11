‘What was my crime?': AAP's Raghav Chadha on being suspended from Rajya Sabha | Video2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Raghav Chadha, a suspended Rajya Sabha member, refutes allegations of including names without consent in a proposed committee.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The suspension order for MP Raghav Chadha cited "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct".
Calling himself a ‘suspended’ Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha put forth some questions in his video. Chadha refuted allegations of including the names without consent. He said, “People from the BJP are saying I submitted some MPs' signatures. I want to tell you the truth. Any parliamentarian has the right to nominate names for a committee. This means that I can propose names for a select committee. I don't need an MP's written consent or signature to do so. You just have to give the names. If any MP has an objection, they can withdraw their name. We have not submitted any signatures".
MP Raghav Chadha further said, "BJP is accusing me of forging signatures but the truth is any MP can propose the name for the formation of any committee and neither the signature nor the written consent of the person whose name is proposed is required..."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, whose suspension has also been extended today, said the decision was made on ‘baseless allegations’. Singh was suspended on July 24, four days after the Monsoon session of Parliament began.
"Instead of taking action in Manipur, they are targeting me. They extended my suspension going against the rules. I will continue to speak for Manipur and won't get intimidated by such steps. Raghav Chadha has also been suspended over baseless allegations," he said.
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour on August 3.