Calling himself a ‘suspended’ Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha put forth some questions in his video. Chadha refuted allegations of including the names without consent. He said, “People from the BJP are saying I submitted some MPs' signatures. I want to tell you the truth. Any parliamentarian has the right to nominate names for a committee. This means that I can propose names for a select committee. I don't need an MP's written consent or signature to do so. You just have to give the names. If any MP has an objection, they can withdraw their name. We have not submitted any signatures".

