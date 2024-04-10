BJP using ED, CBI to 'break our ministers and MLAs': AAP after Raaj Kumar Anand resigned
Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet and subsequently exited the Aam Aadmi Party
After Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet and subsequently exited the Aam Aadmi Party, the party claimed his resignation indicated its stand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was aimed at finishing the party
