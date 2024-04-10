After Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet and subsequently exited the Aam Aadmi Party, the party claimed his resignation indicated its stand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was aimed at finishing the party {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party believes that Anand was "scared of threats" of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tihar.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said that the MLA's resignation is the moment for the party, when they said 'we had said so'.

The AAP minister claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was made with the intention to “break the party" and the Delhi-Punjab government.

"Time and again we said that the intention behind arresting Arvind Kejriwal was to break the party and governments of Delhi and Punjab. This was said time and again by Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the AAP party will not call Anand "dishonest and cheater" and the former colleague had warned them that as soon as he become a little active, he gets a phone call.

"Many of our colleagues will feel that we hate Raaj Kumar (Anand) and will call him dishonest and cheater. We will not say any such thing. I believe that one who runs family got afraid of the threats of ED and Tihar Jail, not everyone is Sanjay Singh. I believe that he was scared, many times he told his party colleagues that 'as soon as I become a little active, I get a phone call," he said.

Reacting to Anand's resignation, the out-on-bail AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the ED and the CBI to "break our ministers and MLAs".

"It is 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and MLAs," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying its just a 'wait-and-watch' for when the party welcomes a person they accused of being corrupt days ago.

Singh also claimed that Raaj Kumar Anand was raided by the ED for 23 hours.

"The BJP was alleging him of being corrupt. Whether it is JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur or Piyush Goyal, everyone was accusing him of being corrupt. Now, we just have to wait and watch, whether the BJP, that had accused him (Raaj Kuman Anand) of being corrupt, will welcome him in their party or not?" he said.

Singh added the reason Arvind Kejriwal was arrested was to destroy AAP. "The sole reason behind the investigations and raids by ED is to destroy the AAP. BJP is a criminal party which has been doing this type of hooliganism."

