Volunteers of AAP Student Wing Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti on Tuesday staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's by Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The students held a torch march in the national capital today, which the Aam Aadmi Party termed as “the torch of struggle", and “the answer to the tyranny of a dictator".

Kejriwal was arrest on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy money laundering case. His arrest has stirred political waves. Currently in judicial custody at Tihar jail, Kejriwal was named as AAP's star campaigner for Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

Also read: AAP names jailed leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as star campaigners for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AAP posted in Hindi: “This is the torch of struggle. This is the answer to the tyranny of a dictator. CYSS-led Delhi students hold a torch march against the arrest of their Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal‼️"

"The students of Delhi are standing with Arvind Kejriwal, who has raised the flag of education revolution in the world," it further read.

AAP's students wing in Telangana has also joined the nationwide students protests against arrest of Kejriwal at Arts College, Osmania University, Hyderabad along with student bodies associated with parties of the INDIA alliance.

Earlier today, the Delhi chief minister sent a message for the people of the country from Tihar jail saying "My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist".

Arvind Kejriwal's assertion borrows from the 2010 Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'My Name is Khan' in which the actor famously says "My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" in a scene of the movie.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP was trying to demoralise and break Kejriwal out of "malice and vendetta" but he will emerge stronger.

He also alleged that a "notorious criminal" lodged in Tihar jail was allowed to meet his lawyer and wife in the barrack, while Kejriwal had to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!