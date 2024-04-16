AAP student wing holds torch march in Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest | Watch
The students held a torch march in the national capital today, which the Aam Aadmi Party termed as 'the torch of struggle', and 'the answer to the tyranny of a dictator'.
Volunteers of AAP Student Wing Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti on Tuesday staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's by Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.
