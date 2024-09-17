AAP to announce new Delhi CM at 12 noon today after legislative party meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce its new Delhi Chief Minister at noon following a legislative party meeting. This occurs as Arvind Kejriwal prepares to resign and will meet the Lieutenant Governor later in the day.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST
AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders from Delhi and Punjab in the city on September 15.
AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders from Delhi and Punjab in the city on September 15.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its new Chief Minister for Delhi at 12 noon after its legislative party meeting today (September 17), ANI reported.

The meeting will take place at the Chief Minister's residence at 11 am, as per an ANI report.

This comes as AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to resign from the post today. He will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm today to submit his resignation.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP to announce new CM at 12 noon

Who will be the next Delhi CM?

While there is no one prominent name, discussions saw several MLAs from the reserved category and minority community being considered.

“Nothing is decided as yet. However, there is speculation that AAP may project some Dalit or Muslim legislator to hold the chief minister's post in view of the assembly polls,” AAP insiders told PTI.

On September 15, Kejriwal announced that he would resign as Delhi CM and would not assume the post until the people declared him “honest.” He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November 2024, ahead of the scheduled February 2024 assembly elections.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in Manhattan in sex trafficking case

Names Being Speculated

There are 12 reserved constituencies and nearly half a dozen seats with significant minority populations in the city. Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the deputy speaker in the assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are potential candidates, they added.

The AAP sources told PTI that the surprise candidate could also be a member of the minority community as the party has witnessed its support among the community wavering since the 2020 Delhi riots.

In such a scenario, Delhi minister Imran Hussain may be the surprise face, they added.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that the next Chief Minister of Delhi will be decided within the next 1-2 days. “A legislative party meeting will select one... Arvind Kejriwal is not drawn to power; he values his honour the most,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsAAP to announce new Delhi CM at 12 noon today after legislative party meeting

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    968.80
    10:40 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    -19.35 (-1.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.05
    10:40 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    1.55 (0.53%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.50
    10:40 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.35 (1.15%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    10:40 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.2 (-0.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mahanagar Gas

    1,937.40
    10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    118.45 (6.51%)

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

    373.35
    10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    22.55 (6.43%)

    Indraprastha Gas

    557.10
    10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    26.75 (5.04%)

    Jai Balaji Industries

    1,139.00
    10:28 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    51.95 (4.78%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue