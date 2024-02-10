AAP to fight all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal
In another jolt for the Opposition INDIA bloc, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal declared that his party will fight all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the upcoming general elections. The remarks came as the Congress-led INDIA bloc seems to be on the brink of collapse as influential regional leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Nitish Kumar are pulling their support from the alliance.