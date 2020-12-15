AAP to fight UP Assembly elections in 2022, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

"In eight years, the AAP formed government thrice in Delhi and has come out as main opposition in Punjab. We will fight Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022," Kejriwal said.

Questioning why people from Uttar Pradesh have to look at the national capital for health services and education, Kejriwal asked, “Why do people from districts across Uttar Pradesh have to come to Delhi for healthcare, education and basis amenities? Why can’t they avail that in their own state?"

The AAP national convener slammed the political parties in the state, accusing them of stabbing the people in the back.

Kejriwal said UP has been held back from progress and development because of "dirty politics" and "corrupt" politicians in the state.

"UP politics lacks good intent, which the AAP can bring in," the Delhi CM said as he asked voters to give one chance to his party. "I assure you that Uttar Pradesh people will forget all other parties," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi CM asserted that the AAP would instill honest intentions, and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.

"In 2022 polls, AAP will contest Uttar Pradesh elections... a lot of people from Uttar Pradesh who live in Delhi have told us over the last few years that UP too deserve the welfare and benefits like Delhi," Kejriwal also said.

"People in Delhi have voted the AAP to power because they were waiting for an honest government... today, all residents of UP need an honest political party with good intent," Kejriwal added.

Akhilesh Yadav says 'will form alliance with smaller parties'

On 14 December, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will form an alliance with smaller parties in the upcoming Assembly elections in UP.

Speaking to reporters when asked about AAP's alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state to stop the BJP, Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party will forge an alliance with smaller parties. Our experience has not been good with big parties."

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "We are hopeful that in 2022 Samajwadi party will form the government in the state with the majority."

The Bharatiya Janata Party had stormed back to power in UP in the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403 member UP Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

