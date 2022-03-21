This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The five Punjab vacancies are rising due to the following RS MPs terms ending on April 9-- Partap Singh Bajwa and SS Dullo (both from Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD), and SS Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha, from Punjab. Besides, the party will also nominate Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Ashok Mittal and Dr Sandeep Pathak from Punjab as five seats will fall vacant next month.
The Rajya Sabha election is slated to be held on March 31. Today is the last day for filing the e-nominations. The last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on March 24.
The vacancies are rising due to the following RS MPs terms ending on April 9-- Partap Singh Bajwa and SS Dullo (both from Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD), and SS Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt). Punjab has seven Rajya Sabha seats. The term of Balwinder Singh Bhunder (SAD), Ambika Soni (Congress) will end on July 4, and polls to these two seats would be held later this year.
The elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31. Counting of votes will also be held on the same day.
The election shall be completed before April 2.
The nomination papers are to be filed with the Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh, who is the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha poll.
The AAP bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance. Last week, ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab.