The vacancies are rising due to the following RS MPs terms ending on April 9-- Partap Singh Bajwa and SS Dullo (both from Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD), and SS Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt). Punjab has seven Rajya Sabha seats. The term of Balwinder Singh Bhunder (SAD), Ambika Soni (Congress) will end on July 4, and polls to these two seats would be held later this year.

