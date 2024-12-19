AAP uses artificial intelligence to show Dr Ambedkar blessing Arvind Kejriwal: Watch

Amid ongoing blame-game over the alleged insult of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has uses artificial intelligence to show Dr Ambedkar blessing Arvind Kejriwal.

The video also has a voice of the former Delhi Chief Minister who can be heard saying " Mujhe shakti dijiye Babasaheb, taaki mein un logo se lad sakoo jo aapka aur aapke Samvidhan kaa apmaan karte hain (Give me strength to fight with those who insult you and the constitution).

The video was shared by the party after scuffle broke out on the Parliament premises between the BJP and Congress, following which the leaders of both parties filed cross-complaints.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, addressing a rally during his visit to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal said, “Time has come. You will have to choose. The one who loves Babasaheb, cannot love BJP. One cannot say that he loves Babasaheb and votes to BJP. Jo Babasaheb se kare pyaar, vo BJP ko kare inkaar.”

AAP national convenor also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Baba Saheb in Parliament, saying “Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India.”

Also Read | BJP files police case against Rahul Gandhi for assault, attempt to murder

"These words in themselves were very painful and insulting to Ambedkar. But the tone in which he said it seemed that how much he hates Baba Saheb. At first, I thought it must have come out of his mouth, but next day even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported Shah," he alleged.

Advertisement

The AAP supremo claimed this shows that Shah had said it in Parliament deliberately in order to give a message what they feel about Ambedkar.

Shah has come under fire from the opposition parties over his remarks on Ambedkar in the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday.