Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday said that AAP was the only party in India that has gained the status of a national party within ten years of its formation. In the Gujarat Assembly Elections AAP secured five seats in the BJP-led state to become a national party.
The Delhi CM and AAP Convenor said, “AAP is the vehicle to bring change, make India a nation where nobody fights over religion and caste"
Delhi CM further stated that AAP would form the government in Gujarat after their next assembly elections in 2027. “AAP only party to become national party within 10 years. We will form govt in Gujarat in 2027" the CM said.
Kejriwal said this at the National Council meeting being held in Delhi. This is the first national convention being held of AAP after it became a national party.
Kejriwal also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation and unemployment, accusing it of having no intention to bring relief to the masses.
At the meet, convenor Kejriwal also said that the AAP government in Delhi has shown inflation can be contained, jobs can be created. He pointed out that Delhi has recorded the lowest inflation rate in India at 4.7%.
“People fed up with rising inflation, unemployment under BJP govt at Centre" CM Kejriwal said.
The party has met today to discuss the efforts taken so far to strengthen the AAP's base in different parts of the country and devise the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls due to be held in various states next year.
Addressing the party's National Council meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said while Chinese aggression is increasing at the border, the BJP-led Centre says "everything is alright". "Don't you have any respect for our soldiers? Show some courage. China will come to its senses if India stops imports," Kejriwal said.
On the ongoing clash with China in the Yangtse area of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Kejriwal asked, “Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports to continue from China when it is attacking India?". He further enquired, “Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports to continue from China when it is attacking India".
“I appeal to people to boycott Chinese goods. We will buy Indian products even if those cost double" Kejriwal added.
