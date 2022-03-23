Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP will leave politics if…, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that deferring the elections is an ‘insult to martyrs'.
1 min read . 02:08 PM IST Agencies

Arvind Kejriwal's remarks AAP will leave politics if…came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today attacked the BJP over the "postponement" of municipal elections. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said that AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) will quit politics if BJP gets these polls conducted timely and wins them.

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal tweeted

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies -- North, East and South -- in Delhi.

He also said that deferring the elections is an "insult to martyrs".

"Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi

