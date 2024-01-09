AAP-Congress seat sharing formula: Kejriwal's party offers 3 Delhi seats for 1 in Gujarat, 3 in Haryana, says report
Congress and AAP are reportedly working on a seat-sharing formula for Delhi and Punjab ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. AAP is willing to offer three Lok Sabha seats from Delhi to Congress, while AAP is expecting a seat-sharing formula in Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa.
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are working to come up with a seat-sharing formula for key states including Delhi and Punjab. The two parties held a meeting for the same on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message