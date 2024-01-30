AAP-Congress to approach court after 'invalid' votes help BJP win Chandigarh Mayoral polls — Here's what happened
Manoj Sonkar of BJP was elected Chandigarh mayor amidst opposition accusations of forgery and manipulation.
BJP leader Manoj Sonkar was elected Chandigarh mayor on Tuesday amid outrage in the Opposition ranks. Eight out of 36 votes were declared invalid during the contest with Opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of forgery and manipulation. The AAP-Congress grouping has indicated plans to take the matter before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.