AAP’s Amanatullah Khan claims ED officials reached his house to arrest him, says ‘not going to bow down’

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claims ED officials arrived at his house to arrest him, despite his cooperation and the serious health condition of his mother-in-law. He accuses the agency of harassment and filing fake cases against him and his party.

Livemint
Updated2 Sep 2024, 08:07 AM IST
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested following raids in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case(PTI)

AAP's Amanatullah Khan on Monday morning claimed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have reached his house to arrest him.

He posted on X, “ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me”.

 

Speaking to ANI, the AAP MLA said, "It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I have replied to every notice. "

“Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our (AAP) work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me, and filing fake cases against me. Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...”

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court extends CM Kejriwal’s custody till Sept 3

“We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them, they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice...,” he goes on to add

 

The case is linked to money laundering charges against Khan. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR and there are three Delhi Police complaints.

The agency has named five people in its prosecution complaint (the ED's equivalent of a charge sheet) that included three alleged associates of Khan -- Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui.

The ED, which earlier conducted raids on the premises of the legislator, has claimed that Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

Also Read | Sunita Kejriwal to enter full time politics? AAP’s Manish Sisodia says…

The searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff and illegitimate personal gains made by the accused by way of unfairly leasing Waqf Board properties during 2018-2022 when Khan was its chairperson, the ED has said.

Several "incriminating" materials in the form of physical and digital evidence were seized during the raids, indicating Khan's involvement in the offence of money laundering, the ED has said.

In March, while disapproving the repeated evasion of summons of investigating agencies by public persons, the high court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to the AAP MLA in the case.

(To be updated further)

 

 

 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 08:07 AM IST
