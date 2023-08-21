comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Politics / News/  AAP's Balbir Singh, Sanjay Singh among poorest members of Rajya Sabha: Here's the list
Back

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh is the poorest member of parliament in India with total assets of 3.72 lakh, a report by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) has revealed. The list of poorest Rajya Sabha MPs includes two MPs from AAP as the party's fiery spokesperson Sanjay Singh is also on the list with total assets of 6.60 lakh.

The second poorest Rajya Sabha MP is BJP's Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba from Manipur who has assets worth 5.48 lakh.

The report titled ‘Analysis of Criminal Background, Financial, Education, Gender and other details of Sitting Rajya Sabha MPs 2023’ revealed glaring details about the sitting Rajya Sabha MPs. The report said that 33% of the sitting Rajya Sabha MPs have declared criminal cases against them, which is 75 out of 225.

Richest Rajya Sabha MPs

Dr Bandi Partha Saradhi who is an MP from TRS is the richest sitting Rajya Sabha MP with declared assets of more than 5,300 crore. On second position comes Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy who is from YSRCP and has declared assets of 2,577 crore. Bachchan Jaya Amitabh is third on the richest MP list with declared assets worth 1,001 crore.

Billionaire Rajya Sabha MPs

The report revealed that out of a total of 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, 27 (12%) are billionaires (assets of more than 100 crore). Among major parties, 6 (7%) from BJP, 4 (13%) from INC, 4 (44%) from YSRCP, 3 (30%) from AAP, 3 (43%) from TRS and 2 (33%) from RJD have declared assets valued more than 100 crore.

The total assets of 225 sitting MPs are Rs. 18,210 Crores.

Party-wise richest MPs

The most high net-worth MPs belong to TRS with assets of a total of 7 MPs totaling 5,596 crore. On second is YSRCP whose 9 MPs hold total assets worth 3,561 crore. Then comes the mighty BJP with 85 MPs holding assets worth 2,579 crore. Congress with 30 MPs and AAP with 10 MPs hold assets worth 1,549 crore and 1,316 crore.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 10:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App