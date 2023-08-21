AAP's Balbir Singh, Sanjay Singh among poorest members of Rajya Sabha: Here's the list1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:21 PM IST
The ADR report revealed that out of a total of 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, 27 (12%) are billionaires (assets of more than ₹100 crore)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh is the poorest member of parliament in India with total assets of ₹3.72 lakh, a report by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) has revealed. The list of poorest Rajya Sabha MPs includes two MPs from AAP as the party's fiery spokesperson Sanjay Singh is also on the list with total assets of ₹6.60 lakh.