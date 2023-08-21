Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh is the poorest member of parliament in India with total assets of ₹3.72 lakh, a report by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) has revealed. The list of poorest Rajya Sabha MPs includes two MPs from AAP as the party's fiery spokesperson Sanjay Singh is also on the list with total assets of ₹6.60 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second poorest Rajya Sabha MP is BJP's Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba from Manipur who has assets worth ₹5.48 lakh.

The report titled ‘Analysis of Criminal Background, Financial, Education, Gender and other details of Sitting Rajya Sabha MPs 2023’ revealed glaring details about the sitting Rajya Sabha MPs. The report said that 33% of the sitting Rajya Sabha MPs have declared criminal cases against them, which is 75 out of 225. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Richest Rajya Sabha MPs Dr Bandi Partha Saradhi who is an MP from TRS is the richest sitting Rajya Sabha MP with declared assets of more than ₹5,300 crore. On second position comes Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy who is from YSRCP and has declared assets of ₹2,577 crore. Bachchan Jaya Amitabh is third on the richest MP list with declared assets worth ₹1,001 crore.

Billionaire Rajya Sabha MPs The report revealed that out of a total of 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, 27 (12%) are billionaires (assets of more than ₹100 crore). Among major parties, 6 (7%) from BJP, 4 (13%) from INC, 4 (44%) from YSRCP, 3 (30%) from AAP, 3 (43%) from TRS and 2 (33%) from RJD have declared assets valued more than ₹100 crore.

The total assets of 225 sitting MPs are Rs. 18,210 Crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Party-wise richest MPs The most high net-worth MPs belong to TRS with assets of a total of 7 MPs totaling ₹5,596 crore. On second is YSRCP whose 9 MPs hold total assets worth ₹3,561 crore. Then comes the mighty BJP with 85 MPs holding assets worth ₹2,579 crore. Congress with 30 MPs and AAP with 10 MPs hold assets worth ₹1,549 crore and ₹1,316 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}