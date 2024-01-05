AAP's Sanjay Singh re-nominated to Rajya Sabha, Court allows him to sign nomination form in jail
Taking heed of the submissions, Special Judge MK Nagpal on January 4 allowed the application and directed the Jail Superintendent to permit signatures on the ‘Undertaking’, 'Nomination Form', and other supporting documents in connection to the election.
The Aam Admi Party has re-nominated senior leader Sanjay Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha as his present term is set to end on January 27, 2024, ANI reported.
