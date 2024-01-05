The Aam Admi Party has re-nominated senior leader Sanjay Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha as his present term is set to end on January 27, 2024, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To facilitate this, an application has been sent to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court seeking permission to acquire Singh's signature, while under custody, on an ‘undertaking’ required to get a ‘No Dues Certificate’ for his re-nomination, it added. The appeal also notes that Singh's terms as MP will end on January 27, 2024, and that the Returning Officer has already issued a notice dated January 2, to ensure processes are complete. Nominations for the Members to the Council of States by the elected members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly are to be submitted by January 9.

Besides the undertaking, a request has also been made to the concerned Jail Superintendent for Singh's signature on a Rajya Sabha nomination form and its supporting documents. All the documents will have to be submitted to the Returning Officer of the Rajya Sabha within the deadline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Court's Order Taking heed of the submissions, Special Judge MK Nagpal on January 4 allowed the application and directed the Jail Superintendent to permit signatures on the ‘Undertaking’, 'Nomination Form', and other supporting documents in connection to the election. The bench further said that this will be allowed as and when presented by family members of the legal representative of Singh during their meetings with him in jail.

Why is Singh in jail? AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 in connection with the excise policy scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED has alleged that Sanjay Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, for monetary considerations.

On December 12, a Delhi court reserved an order on the bail application of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Then on December 22, his bail plea was dismissed by the trial court, which stated that prima facie the case against him is genuine and evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence.

The Trial Court said, "The evidence and material show involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering because he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences case of CBI."

The court further said, " The evidence and material are also sufficient to furnish this court reasonable grounds for believing that he is 'guilty' of the said offence in terms of provisions contained Under section 45 of the PMLA..It can be said that the conditions laid down by section 45 for the grant of bail are not satisfied."

