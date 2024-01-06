Kerala Congress criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following media reports that a delegation from China's envoy's team visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Kerala Congress captioned a media report, saying, "Ab Ki Baar Xi Jinping?"

However, according to the TOI report, the group of Chinese scholars specializing in Hindi participated in a workshop at Wardha's Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (Hindi University) in Nagpur on December 7th.

The report by Times of India further claimed that the RSS has clarified that the Chinese delegation's visit was limited to the Hedgewar memorial as part of their sightseeing tour in Nagpur, and they did not visit the Sangh headquarters in Mahal.

Furthermore, the Chinese delegation did not engage in any discussions with senior RSS officials at Smruti Mandir. The memorial, dedicated to paying homage to the Sangh founder, is openly accessible to all citizens and tourists, lacking a visitors' register.

This comes on the heels of when the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its claim that the country's relationship with China is “not normal".

This occurs despite numerous rounds of disengagement talks, both diplomatic and military, having proven unsuccessful in resolving the long-standing issue in Eastern Ladakh. The situation, which has been escalating for over three years, continues to pose challenges for resolution.

“Our position on China is very well known. It is a relationship which is not normal but we have had dialogues both on the military side as well as on the diplomatic side," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar had said, “It finally takes two hands to clap and China too must have the belief in a workable relationship," he said when asked whether the two Asian giants can have a working relationship.

(With inputs from agencies)

