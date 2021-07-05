1 min read.Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 04:36 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Ending weeks of speculation, late President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee, on Monday, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. Abhijit Mukherjee is a former Congress MP from West Bengal.
The former Congress MP from Jangipur was in talks with the Trinamool leaders for the past few weeks. Last month, Abhijit Mukherjee had met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.