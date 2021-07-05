Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abhijit Mukherjee, former President Pranab Mukherjee's son, joins Trinamool Congress

Abhijit Mukherjee, former President Pranab Mukherjee's son, joins Trinamool Congress

Abhijit Mukherjee joins TMC in Kolkata.
1 min read . 04:36 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • The former Congress MP from Jangipur was in talks with the Trinamool leaders for the past few weeks
  • Last month, Abhijit Mukherjee had met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata

Ending weeks of speculation, late President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee, on Monday, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. Abhijit Mukherjee is a former Congress MP from West Bengal.

The former Congress MP from Jangipur was in talks with the Trinamool leaders for the past few weeks. Last month, Abhijit Mukherjee had met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Abhijit Mukherjee's father Pranab Mukherjee won the Jangipur parliamentary constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district twice as a Congress MP till he vacated it in 2012 to run for President.

Mukherjee, an engineer-turned politician, won bypolls in the Jangipur parliamentary constituency after his father vacated the seat in 2012; he won it again in 2014.

Earlier in June, Abhijit Mukherjee had made it clear that he won't leave the Congress unlike his friend Jitin Prasada.

Jitin Prasada is the second high-profile Rahul Gandhi aide to move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Jyotiraditya Scindia left last year.

"I remain in the Congress and reports that I am joining Trinamool or any other party are not correct," Mukherjee was quoted saying by news agency PTI soon after Prasada switched camps.

Mukherjee had good relations with Jitin Prasada when they were colleagues in the Congress Parliamentary Party, and the Late President was also known to be fond of him and his father Jitendra Prasada.

