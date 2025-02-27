Abhishek Banerjee on rift rumours with Bengal CM: ‘I am a loyal soldier of TMC, my leader is Mamata Banerjee’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday rejected rumours of a rift with West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee and said that he is loyal to the party.

“I am a loyal soldier of the TMC, and my leader is Mamata Banerjee,” said Abhishek Banerjee at a party meeting. He also criticised the opposition party for spreading “fake news”.

Dismissing speculation that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, “Those who are saying that I am joining the BJP are spreading canards.”

Advertisement

“I know those people who are spreading such fake news. They have vested interests ahead of the next year’s assembly polls,” said the Diamond Harbour MP while asserting his efforts to expose “traitors within the party”.

During the party meeting, Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP and said that the party won't be able to achieve a victory like Delhi assembly polls in West Bengal.

Rift between Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee Several reports have claimed a brewing cold war between Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent TMC leader. Several politicians see Abhishek Banerjee as Mamata's heir apparent, but there has been no official confirmation.

As per an Indian Express report, differences between Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee were stark when Mamata Banerjee took action against a few TMC leaders who were close aides of Abhishek.

Advertisement

The report also added that Abhishek irked Mamata Banerjee after he differed with some party leaders on the issue of boycotting artists for cultural performances. The TMC government boycotted some artists who were critical of the state government's handling of the RG Kar rape case.

However, Abhishek Banerjee's recent comments have made it clear that all is well in the TMC and the party is ready to contest state assembly elections.

Bengal CM accuses BJP of winning polls by fake voters While addressing the TMC conference, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of winning assembly elections in Delhi and Maharashtra by enrolling fake voters.

“In Delhi and Maharashtra, the BJP had won elections by enrolling fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat. The party will bring these fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat and try to win elections in Bengal as the BJP knows that it can never win Bengal elections if polls are held in a free and fair manner,” PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying on Thursday.