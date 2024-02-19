 ‘Absolute disgrace’: Congress slams Ghulam Nabi Azad over 'Abdullahs night meeting with Modi, Shah' claim | Mint
‘Absolute disgrace’: Congress slams Ghulam Nabi Azad over 'Abdullahs night meeting with Modi, Shah' claim

Reacting to Omar Abdullah's post on X and taking a jibe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: ‘Did you seriously expect anything else from him? He is an absolute disgrace -- actually, always has been!’

Jairam Ramesh. (HT)Premium
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday strongly rebuked ex-party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his comments that NC chief Farooq Abdullah and his son, Omar Abdullah, were consulted before the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying he has "stooped so low" by making "baseless and senseless allegations".

Reacting to Omar Abdullah's post on X and taking a jibe at Azad, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Did you seriously expect anything else from him? He is an absolute disgrace -- actually, always has been!"

Taking to X, former Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: "Wah bhai wah Ghulam Nabi Azad, so much bile today. Where is the Ghulam that was begging us for Rajya Sabha seats in J&K as recently as 2015?

"'Abdullahs knew about 370' yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA and you were free, the only ex CM in J&K free after 5th Aug," he said in a post on X.

The NC vice-president chided the former Congress leader, pointing out that his father, Farooq Abdullah, was evacuated from a government bungalow when he was not an MP.

"'Abdullahs meet secretly' yet my father is the one thrown out of his government house when he wasn't MP and you are allowed to keep your ministerial bungalow?

"'Abdullahs say one thing in Kashmir and another in Delhi' yet PM cries for you in Rajya Sabha and criticises us in every speech. Let's not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress and help BJP in Chenab valley. Who is azad and who is ghulam, time will tell and people will decide," he said.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Published: 19 Feb 2024, 11:02 PM IST
