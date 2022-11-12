Abuses work as nutrition for me, helps me to serve people: PM Modi

While attacking the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana accusing them of working in the interests of only one family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "2-3 kg of abuses which he receives daily" are the source of his “nutrition" and "helps him serve people". PM Modi affirmed that he transforms those harsh remarks into positive energy which helps him to work for people.
"The agenda in politics should be service-oriented. But in Telangana the mandate of those who got the mandate--their entire focus is to abuse Modi. Sometimes people ask me, Modiji, are you not tired? Yesterday I was in Delhi in the morning then Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and now in Telangana. People ask me whether I don't get tired," he said.
"Then I will tell them that daily I consume 2-3 kg of abusive words. And God has created me in such a way, God has blessed me in such a way that all those abusive words are processed and converted as nutrition in my system. It becomes positive energy which will be helped to serve the people," the PM said.
PM Modi further asked his supporters to not mind such abuses as they carry nothing more than words. "Don't worry about it. For the past 22 years received a variety of abusive words. Just laugh at them, and have tea. The Lotus will bloom, go with that happy feeling," he said.
He said that there is “no problem" if the people from BJP are abused, but nobody should abuse the people of Telangana, as then it becomes “give and take." PM Modi also criticised K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS for allegedly betraying the faith of the people.
"The government and the leader here continuously do injustice to the capacity of Telangana and the talent of the people of Telangana. The party which the Telangana people trusted the most, the same party has done the biggest betrayal to Telangana," he charged, without naming TRS.
PM Modi also referred to the results of recent bypolls and asserted that the lotus, BJP's election symbol, blooms to vanish darkness. "In recent times, whatever bypolls were held, the message is loud and clear that the sunrise is not far in Telangana. Darkness will vanish. Lotus will bloom everywhere in Telangana," Modi said, referring to the BJP's successes in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls during the last two years.
