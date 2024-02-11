Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticized Congress leadership for declining the invitation to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

After being ousted from the Congress due to his “anti-party remarks," Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated on Sunday that there can be no compromise on Ram and the nation. In a Hindi post on the X platform, Krishnam tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, affirming, “There can be no compromise on Ram and the nation." According to an official statement issued on Saturday, Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled from the party for six years due to indiscipline and making anti-party remarks. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge decided on Saturday following a proposal from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to dismiss him from the party. Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “I do not want to say anything, at 1:00 pm at Kalki Dham I will hold a press conference and say whatever I want to there." Acharya Pramod Krishnam's expulsion comes on the heels of being scrutinised by his party due to his public statements criticizing the decision of Congress leaders - national president Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - to decline the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. Also Read: Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who said party is ‘preparing for 2029 Lok Sabha polls’. Who is he? He has also openly criticized his party's high command for what he perceives as inadequacies in its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the disorder and increasing differences within the Opposition bloc in INDIA. He added, “Lord Rama was also sent to 'Vanvaas' (exile) for 14 years since I am Ram devotee, I want the Congress party should expel me for 14 years instead of 6 years."

Meanwhile, he has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the decades-old Ram Temple movement to a decisive conclusion.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Acharya Krishnam expressed, “Ram sabke hain (Lord Ram belongs to everyone). All that I would say is that turning down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was unfortunate."

Earlier, on January 29, Acharya Krishnam also mocked Rahul Gandhi's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, suggesting that while all other political parties are preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress appeared to be preparing for the "2029 elections".

Following the exit of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar from the Congress-led INDIA bloc, rejoining the BJP-led NDA, the recently expelled Congress leader declared that the Opposition alliance is now defunct.

"I believe there is no such thing as INDIA any more. The alliance contracted multiple serious ailments and afflictions at birth. Then it slipped into the ICU and ventilator. Eventually, it was Nitish Kumar (one of the key architects of the Bloc) who performed its last rights in Patna. I don't think it exists any longer," Acharya Krishnam said.

(With inputs from ANI)

