Fourteen years ago, Bollywood actor Govinda had claimed that politics was never his cup of tea and that joining politics was a "big mistake.

It was in 2012, five years after quitting the Congress party, that Govinda made news with that sensational claim. "It was a big mistake to join politics... was never my cup of tea," the actor stated.

However, on Thursday, breaking his 'vanvaas', the 60-year-old joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Also read: Actor Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Mumbai So what has changed? What has inspired Bollywood actor Govinda to join Shiv Sena-BJP? Bollywood actor Govinda cited the "clean aura" of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction as the reason for his return to politics.

"The clean aura (of Shiv Sena) inspired me. I have always said that PM Modi is a very different person. We have seen the same level of progress here (in Maharashtra) in the last two years, as we have seen in the country in the last 10 years," he said.

Impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development policies, Govinda, once a Congress MP, said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

"We will focus on the beautification of the state and the growth of art and culture..."

Creating a parallel of his return to politics with Ramayana's 'vanvaas', the veteran actor, whose full name is Govinda Ahuja, said, "I was in politics from 2004 to 2009. It is a coincidence that I am returning to politics after 14 years."

Praising CM Shinde for development work in Maharashtra, Govinda said, "Eknath Shinde has done the amount of work that previously took 29-30 years to complete. I believe the progress that the nation has seen over the last 9-10 years will now be seen in the state."

On the actor joining the Sena, the CM said, "My government is pro-development and pro-people, and he was impressed (with its policies),"

The chief minister has not clarified whether Govinda will be fielded from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat. However, Shinde said the veteran actor hadn't put any conditions. "He just wants to work for the film industry," the CM said, adding Govinda hasn't joined the party for an election ticket.

Why did Govind quit Congress? In 2009, Bollywood's 'King of Comedy' had claimed that even though the central leadership of the Congress was willing to once again field actor Govinda from the Mumbai North seat for the then Lok Sabha elections, his rivals in the party created obstacles for him.

"I was literally gheraoed within my own party. Some people did not want to work with me," Govinda had said.

During his tenure as MP, the Bollywood actor was surrounded by allegations of not being accessible.

His famous 2012 claim was made at the World Marathi Literary Meeting. "Politics was never in our blood and in our family... I will never return to it," he had said.

Again in 2013, Govinda had reiterated that joining politics was perhaps the biggest mistake of his life. "If I am given a chance to change all that, then this is one part of my life I would always like to change," he had said.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

