When actor Govinda forgot name of Shiv Sena candidate he went to campaign for in Maharashtra – Watch
Bollywood actor Govinda campaigns for Shiv Sena candidate in Maharashtra's Maval Lok Sabha constituency but forgets the candidate's name. He later holds a roadshow for the candidate in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Bollywood actor Govinda, who returned to politics after over a decade ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, campaigned for the Shiv Sena candidate from Maharashtra's Maval Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. However, during the campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the actor forgot the name of the candidate he had come to support.