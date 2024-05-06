Bollywood actor Govinda, who returned to politics after over a decade ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, campaigned for the Shiv Sena candidate from Maharashtra's Maval Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. However, during the campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the actor forgot the name of the candidate he had come to support.

Govind was campaigning for Mahayuti's Shiv Sena nominee Shrirang Barne. Barne, a two-time Member of Parliament from Pune's Maval, is seeking a reelection from the constituency.

On Sunday, before the road show was set to begin, Govinda addressed some media personnel. However, after uttering 'respected', the actor blanked on the name of the candidate and turned to BJP leader Uma Khapre, seated beside him, for assistance.

Upon being reminded of the name, Govinda mentioned Shrirang Barne and proceeded to address the media.

Later, Govinda led a roadshow for Barne in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Maval Lok Sabha constituency will to to polls on May 13 in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election.

In March, Govinda joined Shiv Sena, saying that the clean aura of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena inspired him to join the party.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) had said that there was no point in Govinda joining any party as he had no connection with the public while being an MP from North Mumbai from 2004 to 2009.

In 2004, Govind contested Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket and defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

“Govinda stands for progress. He is impressed with Modiji's development policies. He wants to do something for the welfare and progress of the film industry. I am sure he will be the link between the government and the film industry. He has joined us without any conditions," Shinde asserted after the actor joined his faction of Shiv Sena.

