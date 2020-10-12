NEW DELHI : Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar , one of the party's most prominent defenders, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. The former Congress spokesperson was with the party since 2014.

The actor-turned-politician joined the BJP in the presence of top party leaders in the national capital. "If nation has to move forward, then we need somebody like PM Modi to take country in right direction," said Kushboo Sundar after joining BJP.

"My expectation from BJP isn't about what party is going to do for me, but about what party is going to do for people of the country. When you've 128 cr people actually believing in 1 man and that's our PM, I think they're doing something absolutely right," Khushboo Sundar added.

View Full Image Khushboo Sundar meets BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda

In a letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi today, Tamil actor Khushbu Sundar conveyed her decision to quit Congress, claiming that she was being 'pushed and suppressed' by 'few elements' seated at a higher level within the party and "who had no connect with ground reality".

View Full Image This is Khushbu Sundar's resignation letter, sent to Sonia Gandhi.

"Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," Khushbu Sundar wrote.

The 50-year-old leader went on the add: "After a long thorough thought process over a period of time, have decided to end my association with the party."

Earlier today, the Congress party had removed Khushbu Sundar as its spokesperson.

Khushbu Sundar had earlier backed the Modi government's National Education Policy (NEP), which had first triggered the rumours of a rift with the Congress party.

Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet on 11 October, Khushbu Sundar had said: "Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change you understand the difference between right n wrong. Change is inevitable (sic)"

Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable. Happy eve ❤️ pic.twitter.com/on1B4bHx30 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 10, 2020

P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram reacted to Khushbu Sundar's resignation and wrote: "A 180-degree turn is a tough manoeuvre to make! Good luck."

The former Congress leader joining the BJP could turn out to be big catch for the ruling party in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

