Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Kolkata.

Speculations were rife that Mithun Chakraborty and Sourav Ganguly would both be present at the rally and join BJP. However, Ganguly was not in attendance.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had earlier met Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Belgachia.

"I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today (to the rally). I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him," said Vijayvargiya.

Earlier, the state BJP vice president Arjun Singh had said that people of the state would be happy if the actor shares a stage with the prime minister.

"If he joins, it will be good for both the party and the state. And if he shares the stage with PM Modi, then the people of Bengal will be happy," Singh had said, reported Hindustan Times.

Rumours of Chakraborty joining the BJP had started doing rounds after the actor hosted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai home recently. However, dismissing the claims, Chakraborty had said he had a "spiritual relationship" with Mohan Bhagwat.

"I have a spiritual relationship with him. It is a very deep spiritual relation. There was a plan that he would come to my home when he visits Mumbai. It so happened that I returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after a shoot and he too is in Mumbai. So 'jud gaye hum (we connected)'," he told reporters.

Chakraborty, 70, was sent to Rajya Sabha for two years in 2014, before resigning in 2016 citing health reasons.

The resignation had followed a long investigation into the Saradha scam. The actor was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal.

During the probe, Chakraborty returned ₹1.19 crore to the Enforcement Directorate after tax deduction from ₹2 crore that he had got from the group.

Several TMC leaders have in the past months joined the BJP in the run-up to elections.

