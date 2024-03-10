Actor Sambhavna Seth quits AAP: ‘Realising my mistake’

‘At the end of the day we are humans’, she said adding that she has realised her mistake of joining the AAP

Actress Sambhavna Seth on Sunday (March 10) quit Arvind Kejriwal-led party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling her decision to join the AAP a mistake. Seth had joined the national party in Delhi a little over a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actress, in her post on X (formerly Twitter), said that she had joined the AAP ‘with a lot of enthusiasm’ but her decision was a wrong one. “At the end of the day we are humans," she said adding that she has realised her mistake.

In her post, Seth wrote: “Joined @AamAadmiParty a year back wid a lot of enthusiasm to serve for my country bt no matter hw wisely U take a decision U can still go wrong bcz at the end of the day we r humans. Realising my mistake I officially declare my exit from AAP." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While joining the AAP, Seth had said that it was her father's dream that she serves the nation and believed that she joining the national party is her way to do that. She had also thanked the senior AAP leaders for giving her the opportunity.

“Papa ka hamesha se sapna tha ki main desh ke liye kuch karun bas sahi raaste ki talaash thi jo aaj aam aadmi party ke roop me mere saamne aaya. Really thankful to @arvindkejriwal @msisodia @SanjayAzadSln @SandeepPathak04 for giving me this opportunity. @AamAadmiParty #AAP," she had written in her post on X.

Seth joined the AAP at its headquarters in Delhi in January 2023 in the presence of party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sambhavna Seth appeared in over 25 Hindi movies and several Bhojpuri movies.

Earlier in January this year, senior AAP leader Ashok Tanwar had quit the party, expressing displeasure with its alignment with the Congress.

In a letter to Kejriwal, Tanwar had then written, “In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

