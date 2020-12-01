Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray

Bollywood actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar today joined Shiv Sena. The 46-year-old actor was formally inducted in the party at Matoshree in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, news agency ANI reported.

"She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party's 'mahila aghadi'," ANI had quoted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as say.

Mumbai: Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/wMnZJatzHr — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency and resigned from the party in September last year citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via