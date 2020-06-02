Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Adesh Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP president
File photo of Manoj Tiwari at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Adesh Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP president

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST Gyan Varma

  • Tiwari was removed as BJP’s state president by national leaders nearly four months after he lost to the Aam Aadmi Party
  • During his tenure as the state unit president, BJP had won the municipal elections in Delhi in 2017 and also won all the seven seats of Delhi in 2019 general elections

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed Aadesh Kumar Gupta, former mayor of north Delhi municipal corporation, as its Delhi unit chief. Gupta will replace Bhojpuri filmstar and singer turned politician, Manoj Tiwari nearly with immediate effect.

Tiwari, who lead the BJP in Delhi assembly polls, was removed as party’s state president by national leaders nearly four months after he lost to the Aam Aadmi Party. During his tenure as the state unit president, BJP had won the municipal elections in Delhi in 2017 and also won all the seven seats of Delhi in 2019 general elections

This is not the first time when BJP has replaced its state unit president after the assembly election debacle. Soon after the 2013 Delhi assembly polls, BJP's central leadership had replaced Satish Upadhyay in 2014.

In a series of organisational appointments in BJP, party leadership also appointed Vishnu Deo Said, former Union minister, as the president of BJP's Chhattisgarh unit. The party has also appointed S Tikendra Singh as the chief of party's unit in Manipur. Both the leaders have been asked to take charge immediately.

