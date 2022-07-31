Even after issuing an apology, troubles have not ended for Nabagram MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the "Rashtrapatni" remark. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Congress Lok Sabha leader in Madhya Pradesh for his "controversial" remark on President Droupadi Murmu. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a BJP leader Om Prakash Dhurve, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered at the Dindori police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between different groups.

CK Sirame, inspector at Dindori Kotwali police station said, the FIR has been sent to Parliament House police station in Delhi for action. A case was registered against Chowdhury under IPC sections 153 (A) (1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) on the complaint of former MP minister Om Prakash Dhurve.

"The FIR has been transferred to Delhi Police by Dindori Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh for perusal and investigation," he added.

As the incident took place in Delhi, the FIR has been sent to Parliament House police station for action, Sanjay Singh told PTI on Sunday.

In his complaint, Dhurve laid claim that Chowdhury's remark had "hurt" the sentiments of tribals. The Congress leader has already apologised for the statement, which caused a huge uproar inside and outside Parliament.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also being pulled into the issue with Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani demanding an apology from her on Chowdhury's remark.