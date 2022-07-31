Even after issuing an apology, troubles have not ended for Nabagram MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the "Rashtrapatni" remark. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Congress Lok Sabha leader in Madhya Pradesh for his "controversial" remark on President Droupadi Murmu. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a BJP leader Om Prakash Dhurve, a police official said on Sunday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}