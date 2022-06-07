Adult children of work-visa recipients forced to return to parents’ countries5 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 08:30 PM IST
Green-card waits, especially for Indian families, are so long that their children age out of eligibility to stay in US
Athulya Rajakumar grew up in the Seattle suburbs, taking dance lessons and competing on her high-school debate team. Last year, she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.