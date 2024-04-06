'Advani praised Jinnah': Congress reminds PM Modi of 'history', says Jana Sangh founder made deal with Muslim League
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Jana Sangh founder “Shyama Prasad Mukherjee made an agreement with Jinnah's Muslim League. Congress had never made an agreement…” He was responding to PM Modi's claim that the Congress “adopted the policy of the Muslim League”.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed on Saturday that the Congress' manifesto "completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League".
